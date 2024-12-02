BURNTWOOD saw their perfect start to the season ended by a late flourish at Sutton Coldfield.

Both teams went into the game with winning records of nine from nine to set up a highl-anticipated contest between the top two in the league – and the game lived up to expectations in terms of commitment and entertainment.

Josh Canning’s side led 10-5 at the hour mark but the hosts stepped up a gear to run in four tries in the final quarter to produce a scoreline which was harsh on Burntwood.

The midfield tussle in the opening ten minutes was broken with a strong run from Reece Elliot who took play into the home 22. Sutton infringed and Brett Taylor kicked the penalty goal to open the scoring.

The hosts almost replied immediately but a two on one opportunity from 20 metres out was lost when a pass was grounded.

Patient build-up play by the Burntwood forwards earned a penalty which was kicked to the right corner. After several thrusts at the line with Elliot and Jack Johnson going close, Luke Rookyard squeezed his way over for the try which was well converted by Taylor.

It needed good work by Hal Gozukucuk on two occasions in defence to preserve the lead approaching half time before Burntwood went close to unlocking the home defence again. Elliot, Rookyard and Tom Shorrock combined into Sutton territory but a pass out left was forward.

As the half ended, Billy Fisher had to chase back to clear up a Sutton chip through and so it remained 10-0 to the visitors.

They should have added to the lead in the first ten minutes of the second period as they camped on the home five metre line. Gozukucuk was close to a try, once from a penalty tap and go, and then Kian Carter’s chip through just evaded winger Aidan Barker.

Sutton halved their deficit on 55 minutes. A long penalty kick to the left corner put them in good position. Line out possession was moved infield before a long pass sent the right winger over the try line.

A slick move in the centres from scrummage ball finally split the visitors’ defence and a successful conversion saw the hosts take the lead.

Sutton took control and went further ahead on 66 minutes with backs and forwards linking for a try wide left which was well converted.

Burntwood changed the momentum with a fine try on 74 minutes. Rookyard and Alfie Dewsbury linked well over halfway, benefitting from an error by the hosts. Fisher made ground down the right wing before feeding Taylor inside who then sent Carter in unopposed. Taylor made it 19-17 to put the result back in the balance.

With regular time almost up, Sutton kicked a penalty award for goal but the ball slipped left of the posts. However, from the restart, the dangerous inside centre for Sutton broke a tackle and ran in from 40 metres for a try.

The conversion was missed which left Burntwood clinging on to a losing bonus point but that was lost following the restart. A towering kick into the visitors’ half was recovered to end the contest with a converted try.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds recorded their biggest win of the season by defeating Newcastle (Staffs) 3rds at home by 72-3.