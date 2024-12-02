AN MP says she understands concerns of residents and business owners over plans for a new 24km pipeline.

Severn Trent Water has put forward proposals – known as the Packington Pipleine – to take treated discharge from sewage works at Measham and Packington in Leicestershire to a discharge point.

Labour MP Sarah Edwards, who represents areas including Whittington, Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall, said she had already met with fellow MPs Samantha Nibblet and Amanda Hack to discuss the impact of the plans.

The proposals could see a discharge point near the River Tame at Elford.

She said:

“I know many residents and farmers have contacted me about the pipeline and I will continue to advocate for those who will be affected. “I understand many are concerned about the impact this project will have upon their businesses. “Recently I have met with various stakeholders involved with the project, such as Severn Trent, to discuss the plans and the impact they will have and I have brought to them the concerns that have been shared with me by constituents. “These concerns have also been brought to the Government directly. I spoke with the Minister for Water and Flooding, Emma Hardy MP, about the proposed project and outlined the views of farmers and residents and will continue to speak with her as the proposal for the pipeline develops. “Neighbouring MPs and I will continue our work on this issue and I urge any residents who are concerned about the Packington Pipeline to get in touch with me.”