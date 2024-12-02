A REVISED plan for up to 1,200 new homes in Lichfield has been unveiled.

The Curborough Brooks proposals have been drawn up by IM Land for the site alongside the Curborough Lakes development, Streethay and Fradley alongside the West Coast Main Line.

The latest masterplan has been created following a consultation last year.

Ian Deverell, spokesperson for IM Land, said:

“Since our consultation in 2023, our team has been working extremely hard to ensure Curborough Brooks delivers for existing and future communities. “We are progressing with a smaller parcel of land to start bringing these benefits to life and deliver new homes and infrastructure in a timely manner. “Our revised masterplan and supporting design code are the result of extensive technical work and stakeholder engagement. “Active travel and connectivity have been central to the evolution of the masterplan ensuring we create an accessible, healthy and sustainable community. “Walking, cycling and wheeling routes, as well as mobility hubs, new public transport connections and road infrastructure, will link the new homes to schools, shops and services in Curborough Brooks but also to the city centre, Fradley, the Lakes, railway stations and further afield.”

The plans are expected to see 40% of homes earmarked as affordable, with the development also including open spaces, as well as plots for a new secondary school and sixth form, a primary school, a mixed-use local centre, health hub and sports hub.

Mr Deverell added:

“We are looking to submit an outline planning application for the revised masterplan and a full application for floodplain improvement works in early 2025. “The offsite floodplain improvements works will reduce the risk of existing flooding events experienced on Watery Lane. “Once validated, people will be able to view all application documents online and make any comments directly to Lichfield District Council during its statutory consultation period.”

More information on the Curborough Brooks scheme is available at www.curboroughbrooks.com.