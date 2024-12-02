A REVISED plan for up to 1,200 new homes in Lichfield has been unveiled.
The Curborough Brooks proposals have been drawn up by IM Land for the site alongside the Curborough Lakes development, Streethay and Fradley alongside the West Coast Main Line.
The latest masterplan has been created following a consultation last year.
Ian Deverell, spokesperson for IM Land, said:
“Since our consultation in 2023, our team has been working extremely hard to ensure Curborough Brooks delivers for existing and future communities.
“We are progressing with a smaller parcel of land to start bringing these benefits to life and deliver new homes and infrastructure in a timely manner.
“Our revised masterplan and supporting design code are the result of extensive technical work and stakeholder engagement.
“Active travel and connectivity have been central to the evolution of the masterplan ensuring we create an accessible, healthy and sustainable community.
“Walking, cycling and wheeling routes, as well as mobility hubs, new public transport connections and road infrastructure, will link the new homes to schools, shops and services in Curborough Brooks but also to the city centre, Fradley, the Lakes, railway stations and further afield.”
The plans are expected to see 40% of homes earmarked as affordable, with the development also including open spaces, as well as plots for a new secondary school and sixth form, a primary school, a mixed-use local centre, health hub and sports hub.
Mr Deverell added:
“We are looking to submit an outline planning application for the revised masterplan and a full application for floodplain improvement works in early 2025.
“The offsite floodplain improvements works will reduce the risk of existing flooding events experienced on Watery Lane.
“Once validated, people will be able to view all application documents online and make any comments directly to Lichfield District Council during its statutory consultation period.”
More information on the Curborough Brooks scheme is available at www.curboroughbrooks.com.
Why show an ‘artists impression ‘ that has little relationship to reality? There is nowhere near 1200 houses shown and no evidence of any of the amenities mentioned. Even when you view the link at the bottom of this account it shows a much more extensive ‘impression’ but with the sides clipped to confuse the extent of the proposed build.
Everything has been said about overdevelopment in the area. They are just taking us for fools now!
When is it going to stop?
Does this mean Lichfield, Fradley, Streethay and Curborough are now one conurbation? Can planning permission dictate the affordable housing is built first?
I presume the access will be by helicopter of hovercraft to negate the floods and lack of new roads. if I hear one person who buys a house there complain of the floods or insurance prices, I will scream.
Who’s providing the money for these affordable House’s
So glad we moved out of Lichfield. The infrastructure cannot cope with numbers, they are cashing in until the bubble bursts and house prices plummet. Sell up and move while you can still get a good price for your house.
Enough is Enough.