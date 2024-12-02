A NEW exercise class aimed to help older adults get active is launching in Lichfield.

The weekly hour-long sessions will be held at Life Church in Netherstowe at 11am from 6th January.

Instructor Julie Nicholas said:

“The classes are based on the FABS model of exercise, which stands for flexibility, aerobics, balance and strength.

“They are classes are developed so that can be done seated or standing, depending on ability so are perfect for older adults.

“Exercise is proven to boost energy levels, keep you more mobile and help you be less at risk of falling, all of which means you’ll be better able to maintain your independence.

“The hour-long class includes a warm up, some slightly faster exercise if you choose, strength work for the legs and upper body, stretching and flexibility, even a little cognitive ‘work out’ and a relaxation session at the end.

“But most of all it is enjoyable, light-hearted and fun. You can start slowly if you haven’t exercised for a while – but it is certainly the case that if you don’t move it you might lose it.

“The sessions are suitable for many ages and levels of ability or disability. The first class is free so you can see if it is for you or not.”