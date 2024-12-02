PEOPLE are being urged to help support a lifesaving charity by taking part in a raffle.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is offering a £3,000 top prize for the fundraising initiative.

People have until 17th December to purchase a ticket, with every one bought helping fund vital services.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We are so grateful to the many supporters who have already taken part in our Christmas raffle. “By joining us, they are helping us provide the critical care that saves lives every day. Thanks to their generosity, we can continue to support families in need, especially during the holiday season. “We still have time to make an even bigger impact. Every £1 ticket helps ensure that our teams are ready to respond to emergencies, no matter the time of year. “By entering this year’s raffle, you’re not only giving yourself the chance to win a life-changing cash prize, but you’re also helping keep people safe and loved ones together this Christmas.”

The draw will be made on 19th December. For more details and to buy a ticket visit midlandsairambulance.com/christmasraffle.