POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash near Abbots Bromley.

The incident, involving a scooter-style motorbike and a white BMW, happened on the B5013 on Sunday (1st December).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, a man in his 50s – the rider of the motorbike – was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

“The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.”