A SECOND edition of a free comedy night in Burntwood is taking place.

Organisers TNT Presents said the initial event at Grangemoor WMC last month had been a huge success.

So a second show is taking place at 7pm on 11th December.

The bill will be headlined by Roland Gent and hosted by Debbie Shea. It will also include Shrewsbury-based comic Paul Withers and funnyman Henry Michael.

A spokesperson said:

“We are delighted to be able to bring these free events to Burntwood to enable all people to have a great night out.”

For more details visit www.tnt-presents.com.