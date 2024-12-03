LICHFIELD City will be back in knockout action as they travel to Nuneaton Town in the league cup.

Ivor Green’s men will make the trip to The Oval this evening (December 3rd) to face off against their lower division opponents in the third round of the competition.

Lichfield beat Saffron Dynamo 2-1 to book their place in the tie, but go into the game on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Shifnal Town at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the hosts have defeated both Chelmsley Town and Birstall United to reach this stage of the competition.

Nuneaton currently lead the league below City, with both sides targeting promotion from their respective divisions at the end of this season.