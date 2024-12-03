A LICHFIELD pub has hit the heights to raise money for charity.

Ben Oakley and Summer Brown decided to take part in an abseil at Villa Park in aid of Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Their efforts saw customers at the George IV in Lichfield help raise £1,400.

The duo were inspired to take part after the death of ten-year-old family friend Tristan who had been supported by the hospice – and eventually smashed their initial £300 target.

The pub’s operator Kate Mottram said:

“Tristan was such a strong fighter and reminded us of that right until the end. Everything we do for Acorns is for his legacy. “We would also like to thank our staff and customers at George IV Pub who make everything we do for charity possible. “To see the community come together to support such an important charity in the Acorns Children’s Hospice was a heartwarming and prime example of what makes the Lichfield area so brilliant and just how special an individual Tristan was. “Thanks to the generosity of the local community alongside our own staff, we have raised a huge £1,421 – and we’re not going to stop there, with plenty more fundraising efforts to come in the coming months.”