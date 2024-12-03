A MAN has been charged after £4,000 worth of drugs and cash was found in Hill Ridware.

It comes after police officers carried out a search warrant on a property in the area.

Curtis Love, 32 and form Rugeley, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B (cannabis) and acquiring or possessing criminal property.

He appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday (2nd December) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 3rd January.