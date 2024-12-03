RESIDENTS across Staffordshire are being urged to light up the night to show people they are not alone over the Christmas and New Year period.

Staffordshire County Council has teamed up with the Samaritans to illuminate a number of buildings in green light on 21st December.

Marking the longest night of the year, the campaign aims to remind people of the support available around the clock from the charity.

Residents and businesses are also being invited to light up their own windows and share them on social media, with a limited number of posters and tealights will available at local libraries.

Cllr Ann Edgeller, mental health champion at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The festive season can be a particularly tough time for many, with personal challenges often feeling more intense. “Whether it’s family issues, financial stress, or the grief of losing a loved one, these struggles can be overwhelming. Samaritans volunteers provide an invaluable service, ensuring that those in need always have someone to talk to. “Lighting up the longest night is a powerful gesture to show that support is always available. It’s a reminder that no one has to face their difficulties alone, and help is just a call away.”

People who want to participate by shining a green light in their window and displaying a poster on the longest night can find out more on the campaign webpage.

Local Samaritans volunteer Damon Preece said:

“We would really encourage people to be reaching out when they feel the little grey clouds gathering and not waiting till they change into big dark ones. “Talking through your difficulties early can make such a difference.”

Anyone feeling lonely or facing difficulties can contact Samaritans for free at any time from any phone on 116 123, even from a mobile without credit, and the number won’t show up on their bill.