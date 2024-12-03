FESTIVE fun is coming to a Burntwood school when it hosts an annual Christmas market.

Chase Terrace Academy will hold the event in the school grounds on Bridge Cross Road from 5pm to 7pm on 12th December.

The market will raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

There will be craft and gift stalls, refreshments and live music, along with performances from local primary schools and dance groups – and there will be an appearance from Santa himself in his grotto.

Headteacher Nicola Mason said:

“Our Christmas market is more than an event, it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the joy of the season. “We’re thrilled to be able to support a cause that is so important to our school and local community, the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

The school is also appealing for raffle prizes and tombola donations from local businesses. Anyone able to help can email office@chaseterraceacademy.co.uk.