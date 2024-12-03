A NEW portrait of a record-breaking local fundraiser has been unveiled in Burntwood.

The image was created by Scarlett Crompton, winner of Burntwood Town Council’s Student Award last year.

She was joined by Stephen Sutton MBE’s mother Jane to see the picture take pride of place at the council’s Old Mining College Centre.

Jane said:

“The Burntwood Town Council Student Award offers support to help develop young talent. It’s fantastic that this bursary maintains Stephen’s legacy and is an example of how he continues to make a difference. “Scarlett’s portrait of Stephen is remarkable. It was a privilege for me to be able to view the drawing and to meet Scarlett in person. She’s a very talented young lady”.

Scarlett decided to create the portrait in honour of the award she won which was named after Stephen.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council, said:

“Last year our Student Award in memory of Stephen and his amazing achievements went to Scarlett, who has been able to use the money to further develop her artistic skills and help with her future ambition. “We are so pleased to be able to display her portrait of Stephen at the Old Mining College. “Councillors are soon to be reviewing applications for the award for this year. We are aware that we have so many talented young people in Burntwood who have considerable skills and abilities, and the town council is keen to provide support to them.”