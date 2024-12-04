A BURNTWOOD construction business is celebrating after completing an £11.9million development eight months ahead of schedule.

Keon Homes has now handed over the keys to the Extra Care project in Shropshire to The Wrekin Housing Group.

The company – which is also working on a similar scheme in Streethay – has taken just 20 months to build the development which features 70 one and two bedroom apartments as well as a communal cafe.

Matt Beckley, partnerships director at Keon Homes, said:

“Although we have a team that are experienced in terms of Extra Care, this is our first foray into the market as a company – and what a success it has been, with the site handed over to the highest standards and eight months early. That’s unheard of in this sector. “It has been a remarkable story from the very start, where we worked together with a master developer to unlock a complex parcel of land for this type of development. In turn, it meant the entire site could be built out. “This approach is something we are rolling out to other open market housebuilders. Many don’t want to construct Extra Care schemes as they aren’t their ‘bread and butter’, but increasingly the big masterplans call for older people’s accommodation to be present.”