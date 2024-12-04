RESIDENTS are now able to get advice on council services via WhatsApp.

Lichfield District Council is rolling out the scheme following a successful trial helping people with waste issues.

It means people can now use the messaging service to report things such as missed bin collections, noise complaints and for advice on claiming housing benefit and council tax support.

The local authority’s customer service team will aim to respond to any messages sent before 4pm within two hours. Those sent at other times will be replied to the next working day.

Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“I want any resident in Lichfield District to be able to contact us easily, at a time to suit them – and I know just how convenient WhatsApp is for many of us. “This is perfect for any non-urgent enquiries, and the goal of a same-day response for messages sent before 4pm is brilliant.”

People can get in touch with the council by sending a WhatsApp message to 01543 308171.