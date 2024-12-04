LICHFIELD City came from behind to go through on penalties in the league cup.

Nuneaton Town had looked to be causing an upset when James Sprunce scored midway through the second half, but a late Luke Childs leveller took the game to spot kicks.

A dramatic shootout saw Lichfield keeper James Beeson save twice before scoring the decisive penalty.

City began brightly and tested the hosts early on with a Kieran Francis free-kick forcing a save from home stopper Matthew Hill.

But Nuneaton showed their attacking intent as Callum Rudd had to be alert for Lichfield to clear a goal-bound effort from behind Beeson – and the home side then hit the post as well before the break.

Jude Taylor went close to opening the scoring for City before the break when he saw an effort go over the bar.

Lichfield started the second period on the front foot with Finlay Barker forcing a smart save from Hill.

But it was the home side who broke the deadlock when a low cross was poked home by Sprunce.

The visitors tried to hit back immediately with Rudd’s long throw hitting the bar before Childs fired wide.

Lichfield eventually levelled eight minutes before the end when Childs nodded home a Jack Edwards cross to make it 1-1.

City went in search of a winner and forced Hill into an another good save before a ball was also headed off the line.

Beeson got his side off to the perfect start in the penalty shoothout by saving the first strike, with Dan Lomas then scoring to give Lichfield the advantage.

But after Nuneaton netted their second, Liam Kirton could only strike the post from 12 yards.

Josh Mansell ensured City remained level until Beeson pulled off another save. James Wilcock then scored to hand his side the advantage.

And the Lichfield keeper’s heroics weren’t done yet as he stepped up to fire home the crucial penalty to earn his side a 4-3 shootout win.