AN initiative helping people facing poverty get online is coming to Lichfield.

Virgin Media O2 has confirmed that its city centre store will join the National Digital Inclusion Network which offers free data, texts and calls to people who need it, regardless of their mobile operator.

Eligible residents will be able to receive a free SIM with 25GB of monthly data for a year.

The company said the move would mean those experiencing “data poverty” would still be able to access essential websites and keep in touch with loved ones over the festive period and beyond.

Lichfield will be one of six new Databank Hubs being provided across the country.

Nicola Green from Virgin Media O2, said Lichfield would be one of six of its outlets across the Midlands joining the scheme.

“By opening new National Databank Hubs in O2 stores we’re helping people affected by data poverty to stay in touch with their loved ones, access critical services and be part of the digital world this Christmas and beyond. “Virgin Media O2 is proud to be leading the way in tackling data and digital poverty across the region, where we’re building a fairer digital future for everyone. “Whether it’s through the National Databank, providing free refurbished smartphones and devices via our Community Calling programme, or our broadband and mobile plans for people on low incomes, we’re committed to helping people in need to get online and stay connected.”

The National Databank was launched as part of a partnership with digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, in 2021.

There are now around 3,000 National Databanks Hubs across the countryPeople can find their nearest National Databank here.

Helen Milner OBE, Group CEO at Good Things Foundation, said: “I’m delighted to see the National Databank grow even larger, with six O2 stores across the Midlands now becoming National Databank Digital Inclusion Hubs.

“This work to help reduce digital exclusion now allows the databank to extend its impact to even more people and is a lifeline to those struggling to access the internet this Christmas.”

More details on eligibility can be found here.