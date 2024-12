A NEW airport-themed soft play area for kids has confirmed it will open before Christmas.

Grandkidz is in the former Little Green Frog Cafe in the Three Spires shopping centre.

Bosses have now confirmed that the doors will be open for the first time on 21st December, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and free entertainment on offer.

There will also be face-painting and free food and drink on offer from 9.30am.

To book a place visit www.grandkidz.co.uk.