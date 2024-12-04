PASSENGERS are being advised to check their journey ahead of railway timetable changes next month.

From 15th December, departure times and frequencies could change on some routes as part of a national change.

Although most alterations will be minor, operators are urging passengers to check journeys beforehand.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at London Northwestern Railway, said:

“Most changes will be the case of a few minutes either way, but those few minutes could be the difference between being on time or missing your train. “All the new timetables are in in online journey planners, so I urge our customers to please check their travel times before heading to the station.”

London Northwestern Railway’s new timetables can be viewed at at lnr.uk/dec24 .