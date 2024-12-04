WORK has taken place to tackle long-term flooding issues in Hammerwich.

The latest drain clearance has focused on the Burntwood Lane and Overton Lane Junction which has previously been deemed not urgent by county highways.

But Hammerwich Parish Council has stepped in to address the problem by working with a contractor to clear sludge from land drains.

A spokesperson for the parish council said:

“We have again stepped in to keep the drains in Hammerwich village clear to reduce the risk to properties from flooding and unhindered passage on the roads. “Some blockages have been a concern for many years and awaiting attention. “We will continue to seek more frequent clearing of drains by the highways department.”