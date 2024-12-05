A FOOTBALL team in Burntwood has been boosted by a £2,000 donation.

Burntwood Victoria FC received the funding from Persimmon Homes through its Community Champions initiative.

The team’s manager, Nathan Schofield, said the money would help to ensure the game remained accessible for players.

“With grassroots football costs rising each season, many players face financial barriers to participate.

“This sponsorship allows us to reduce fees, ensuring that football remains accessible for everyone at our club.

“Sunday League football plays a vital role in enhancing the physical and mental well-being of players nationwide.

“Thanks to Persimmon Homes, we’re able to keep the sport affordable and available to all at Burntwood Victoria – a tremendous milestone for our club.”

