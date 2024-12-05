A NEW tai chi class is starting in Lichfield in the New Year.

Instructor Robin Taylor will welcome new participants at the sessions which begin on 9th January 2025.

They will take place at the Scout Hall on The Leasowe from 3.45pm to 4.45pm.

Robin said:

“I will be offering different types of exercises in a supportive and friendly atmosphere. “Tai chi can be done standing, sitting and with wheelchairs. It improves balance, flexibility and wellbeing.”

Sessions cost £5 with the first one free. For more details, call Robin on 07738 939271 or email r.taylor@virgin.net.