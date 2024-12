THE Christmas lights have been switched on at a festive event in Burntwood.

Chasetown High Street hosted an evening of entertainment thanks to organisers and funders Tara Group.

Visitors enjoyed fairground rides, refreshments, a chance to meet characters from Frozen and a trip to Santa’s grotto before Cllr Darren Ennis and Charmaine Sweeney, from Tara Group, pushed the button to turn on the lights.