CHRISTMAS cheer has been spread at a Lichfield care home thanks to staff and children from a local creche.

Team members at Lichfield Golf and Country Club’s creche decided to create 74 cards – one for every resident at The Spires care home to help deliver some festive cheer.

Beth Billington, creche manager, said

“Everyone was lovely at The Spires and welcomed us into their home. “We are looking forward to joining forces in 2025 to create some great memories together.”