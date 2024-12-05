LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines competed against more than 100 of the world’s best junior karting stars at the IWF 2024 event in Spain.

The city youngsters, racing in the X30 Junior class, showed good pace throughout early practice sessions, providing hope of a positive qualifying result.

Lines looked to be on track for a positive outcome, but a small mistake in the final sector left him 14th in the group and 41st overall.

The first heat saw the Lichfield racer build further confidence as he made up four positions in an ultra-competitive group to finish in the top ten – but it would be the best finish gained at the event bad luck would plague the remainder of the weekend.

Heat two saw Lines have a fantastic start to rise four places, before an engine fault brought an end to his race on only the second lap. It meant a mountain was left to climb if he was to reach the final, but the youngster brushed himself down ahead of the third heat.

Fog caused delays to the timetable, but when racing resumed the Lichfield driver showed fighting spirit to get a solid 15th place finish.

During his final opportunity of the weekend, Lines lost out on a well-driven 11th place due to a nosecone penalty.