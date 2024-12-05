PARENTS are being warned of the dangers of purchasing some imported American sweets, snacks and fizzy drinks.

It comes after Trading Standards officers at Staffordshire County Council seized 3,700 items as part of a pilot project funded by the Food Standards Agency.

With Christmas approaching, parents looking at American confectionery promoted on social media as a potential stocking-filler are being reminded they can contain unauthorised additives such as bleached flour and Yellow 6 which has been linked to hyperactivity in children.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our team works tirelessly to ensure that food sold in Staffordshire complies with safety standards. “During this pilot project, we were alarmed to find over 3,700 unsafe items on sale, many of which contained unauthorised ingredients and were targeted at children. “These items are often poorly labelled and can contain harmful additives, posing serious public health concerns. Parents need to stay alert and avoid products with unclear labelling, especially during the festive season.”

Consumers are being urged check labelling carefully, particularly if items are labelled with American weight measurements such as ounces and fluid ounces which are likely to have been imported.

Dean Cooke, from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, said:

“Social media has amplified the demand for American sweets, with influencers on platforms like TikTok showcasing these colourful products in ways that appeal to children and teenagers. “While this drives seasonal sales, it also creates a dangerous market for items that fail to meet UK safety standards. “Retailers must take responsibility to ensure compliance, and parents need to be vigilant in checking labels to protect their children from potential harm. Importers, by law, have to re-label products with a UK or GB address. “If there is any problem with the food, customers and Trading Standards may need to contact a legally responsible person in this country. If food does not have a UK or GB address on the label, we would advise them not to buy it.”

Anyone with concerns about the safety of products can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.