BURNTWOOD will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season as they reach the halfway stage of their league campaign this weekend.

The Sportsway side were beaten by Sutton Coldfield to half their nine-game winning run last time out.

They will hope to put things right tomorrow (7th December) when they welcome Newport 2nds.

Meanwhile, the 2nds travel in the opposite direction to take on Newport’s 3rds.

Burntwood’s 3rds face Rugeley in a home league fixture.