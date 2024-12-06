FREE dementia care clinics are being held in Lichfield.

Nationwide, in the Three Spires shopping centre, will be hosting Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses for the event from 17th to 19th December.

The sessions will offer advice on a range of aspects of dementia, from worries about memory problems to understanding a diagnosis and help with legal and financial issues.

Sarah Priestley, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said:

“We’re looking forward to bringing specialist face-to-face support for people affected by dementia. “By partnering with Nationwide, we are able to provide a safe space in towns and cities across Staffordshire to ensure our Admiral Nurses are able to reach as many people affected by the condition as possible. “Dementia is a huge and growing health crisis – someone in the UK develops dementia every three minutes and the condition is the leading cause of death in England and Wales. “It’s more important than ever that we reach families and individuals affected by dementia and offer one-on-one support from our dementia specialist Admiral Nurses.”

Appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website here.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive officer at Nationwide, said:

“We want to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible. By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death.”