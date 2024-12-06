HIGHWAYS crews have been working to clear roads after poor weather overnight.

The A51 at Longdon Green saw temporary traffic lights installed after flooding blocked part of the road.

The impact of Storm Darragh was also felt elsewhere in Staffordshire with a number of fallen trees reported.

Staffordshire County Council said crews would remain on alert with more high winds and rain forecast across the weekend.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“The first of the forecast high winds and rain hit the county last night and our teams worked through the night and did a fantastic job in responding to incidents and ensuring our roads were made safe. “They’re ready to act again over the weekend when the worst of the forecast storm weather is expected. We’d again ask people to take extra care and only travel if necessary. “There are likely to be trees down across the county and potentially flooding on the roads.”