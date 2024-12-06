THE lights are set to shine bright as the Illuminated Arboretum attraction begins.

The annual National Memorial Arboretum event kicks off this evening (6th December).

It will run until 22nd December and see the 150-acre site bathed in a kaleidoscope of colours, immersive light displays and sound installations.

The 1.5 mile trail, which runs every evening from 4.30pm, offers visitors the opportunity to see the arboretum in a completely new light, with Arbie the Owl returning to guide visitors along a route combining interactive sensory installations, immersive spaces and areas for personal reflection.

Neill Martin-Hoare, head of events at the arboretum, said:

“This year’s Illuminated Arboretum combines creativity, culture, and remembrance in a truly unique way. “The reimagined trail features new installations, including some marking the 80th anniversary of several landmark moments of the Second World War. “Whether you’re looking for festive fun, a space for reflection, or simply a magical experience with family and friends, this event offers something for everyone.”

Ticket holders will also encounter the Guiding Lights community-led art installations, which showcase the power of storytelling by weaving together the threads of arts, culture, history and remembrance.

Tickets are priced from £25, with under-5s and carers going free of charge.

For more details and to book visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.