A LICHFIELD bridal business is celebrating after walking down the aisle with an award.

Elsie May Bridal, based at Lichfield Trent Valley, was named as a West Midlands Regional Winner at The Wedding Industry Awards.

The company will now go forward for the national final in January.

Director Fleur Morgan said:

“To me, The Wedding Industry Award is one of the biggest and the best accolades to achieve. Having my beautiful brides vote for our little pink boutique here in Lichfield means the absolute world and I am so grateful to them and the judging panel to recognise the complete dedication and commitment to the service we provide here. “Winning this award is just phenomenal and I know it will be life changing for our business – I keep pinching myself because I can’t believe we won it. “I am beyond proud and excited to join the best of the best in January when we all gather in London for the National Awards.”