THE next Lunar Lecture will be held in Lichfield this month.

Dr Malcolm Dick will give his talk, Lunar Links – Erasmus Darwin and the importance of local networks in the Midlands Enlightenment, at Erasmus Darwin House on 12th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Erasmus Darwin was at the centre of various networks which were central to cultural development in the West Midlands. “Malcolm focuses on several of these connections to assess, for example, his contribution to the Lunar Society and provision of personal and intellectual support to individuals including Matthew Boulton, James Keir, Anna Seward, James Watt and Josiah Wedgwood.”

Tickets are £8 and can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.