NEW plans for padel tennis courts in Lichfield have been drawn up.

A previous proposal for a site near the Shaw Lane car park at Beacon Park was withdrawn after criticism from councillors and local community groups.

But now Lichfield District Council has put forward an alternative site next to the Greenhough Road car park alongside the Morrisons pedestrian entrance.

The plot is currently part of the ninth hole of the park’s golf course, but a planning statement said this would be reconfigured as part of longer-term proposals.

A planning statement said:

“The facilities building is single storey with toilet, office and waiting area. “The padel courts are designed in accordance with Lawn Tennis Association and the Sports and Play Construction Association guidance to meet the needs of the sport. “Each court will have four floodlights, each approximately six metres tall from the finished court level.”

The planning document added that the scheme would “diversify the sports offering at Beacon Park” and boost the overall leisure opportunities for the community.

“Padel is a discipline of tennis and was recently recognised by Sport England. It is generally described as the fastest growing sport in the world and is increasingly becoming the fastest growing sport in the UK. “It is easy to learn and popular with women and men and played by people of all ages and abilities. It contributes to a healthy lifestyle and is very sociable being played as doubles.”

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.