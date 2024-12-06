PART of the Lichfield Food Festival has been cancelled due to a forecast of poor weather over the weekend.

Organisers say the event tomorrow (7th December) has been axed, but are hoping the Sunday festivities can go ahead.

A spokesperson said:

“Due to some not-so-friendly weather warnings and thinking about visitor safety, we have no alternative to cancel Saturday’s Lichfield Food Festival. “But don’t put your forks and shopping bags down just yet as Sunday is still on and we’re ready to serve up some deliciousness from 10am until 6pm.”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s general market has also been cancelled due to the weather, Lichfield City Council has confirmed.