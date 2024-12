THE organiser of a gig in Lichfield has confirmed it has been cancelled – but confirmed a second show in Burntwood would go ahead as planned.

Local singer Leanne had been due to appear at The Turnpike this evening (6th December).

But promoter TNT Presents Ltd said a change of management meant the venue had decided not to go ahead with the show.

People will still be able to catch her concert at The Grangemoor WMC on Saturday evening.