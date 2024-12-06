TICKETS have gone on sale for a Depeche Mode tribute show in Lichfield next year.

Enjoy the Silence UK will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 25th October 2025.

The band promise an “electrifying evening” filled with all of the iconic hits.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“With their impeccable attention to detail and a passion for Depeche Mode’s legendary sound, Enjoy The Silence UK deliver a stunning performance that captures the essence of the originals. “Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to their music, this is a show you won’t want to miss. “Join us for an unforgettable night of nostalgia and energy as we celebrate the timeless music of Depeche Mode.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.