CHASETOWN will face a tough test this weekend as they take on top of the table Widnes.

Mark Swann’s men will make the journey tomorrow (7th December) as they bid to climb into the play-off places.

The Scholars’ latest Northern Premier League West clash saw them come back from a goal down to beat Atherton Collieries 2-1 in midweek.

Widnes go into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Newcastle Town.

A victory for Chasetown could see them climb into the top four.

Kick-off is at 3pm.