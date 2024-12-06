VOLUNTEERS who support local parks and open spaces have been thanked at an event in Lichfield.

More than 25 people give up their time to carry out tasks such as litter picking, conservation projects, gardening and surveying wildlife.

They gathered at the Discovery Hub in Beacon Park to meet with members of Lichfield District Council’s parks team who thanked them for their efforts.

Lyn Hunt, historic parks manager at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are extremely grateful for the dedication and friendliness of our volunteers. “The groups, including Friends of Lichfield Historic Parks, Countryside and Parks Conservation Group, Neaten and Natter, Friends of Princes Park, Proms and Fun Day volunteers, community gardeners and those who tend Johnson’s Willow play a huge part in the work that we do. “I’d also like to give a shout out to thank Lichfield Litter Legends and Burntwood Litter Heroes who do an amazing job helping to keep parks across Lichfield and Burntwood clean and tidy.”

Volunteers have helped out at a number of sites this year, including Prince’s Park in Burntwood, Stowe Pool and Stowe Fields, the council’s plot at the National Memorial Arboretum, the six Tiny Forests across the district, the Festival Gardens, Wharf Lane, Muckley Corner and Beacon Park.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers who work so hard to keep our district’s parks attractive and well maintained. “On a wider scale, a special thank you and our appreciation also for the dedicated litter pickers that volunteer to keep the streets of Burntwood and the rural areas clean and tidy. “We are fortunate to have so many dedicated volunteers and their support has helped Beacon Park win the Green Flag award and see it voted by visitors as one of the ten best parks in the UK – a brilliant achievement.”

For more details about volunteering opportunities visit the Lichfield Historic Parks website.