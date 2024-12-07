A LOCAL chef has cooked up a festive treat by turning on the Christmas lights at a Lichfield housing development.

Tom Shepherd, owner of Upstairs, was special guest at the event at Redrow’s Curborough Lakes scheme.

He also worked is magic in a show home kitchen as visitors were able to enjoy some of his culinary treats.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said:

“We had an amazing afternoon turning on the Christmas lights at Curborough Lakes and getting into the festive spirit. “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Tom for turning the lights on and cooking up a feast in our Sunningdale show home, and to the people of Lichfield for showing up to help us mark the start of the festive season.”