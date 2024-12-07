Tom Shepherd
Tom Shepherd

A LOCAL chef has cooked up a festive treat by turning on the Christmas lights at a Lichfield housing development.

Tom Shepherd, owner of Upstairs, was special guest at the event at Redrow’s Curborough Lakes scheme.

He also worked is magic in a show home kitchen as visitors were able to enjoy some of his culinary treats.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said:

“We had an amazing afternoon turning on the Christmas lights at Curborough Lakes and getting into the festive spirit.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Tom for turning the lights on and cooking up a feast in our Sunningdale show home, and to the people of Lichfield for showing up to help us mark the start of the festive season.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments