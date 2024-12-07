CHRISTMAS has come early for local voluntary groups thanks to We Love Lichfield.

A special grant giveaway event at the George Hotel saw 22 local good causes benefit.

A total of more than £15,000 was handed over at the ceremony, which featured performances from Lichfield Cathedral School’s junior choir.

It takes the total given away since the scheme was created over a decade ago to more than £420,000.

The event also saw David Lloyd Lichfield named as We Love Lichfield Community Champion for their support for the fund over the past year.

General manager of David Lloyd Lichfield, Andy Lightbown, said:

“I am very humbled to receive this award on behalf of David Lloyd Lichfield. “We always feel it is our duty to support our local community and I would like to extend a huge thank you to my team in the club and also our wonderful members who donate and support us. “We very much support the wide reaching and positive effects of We Love Lichfield and are very proud to be part of a range of businesses that help.”

We Love Lichfield works by donated money being invested through an endowment fund, with the financial returns on this then distributed as small grants across the area.

The event saw the fund’s pot topped up with more than £13,600 in donations from Lichfield Community Lottery, Richard Winterton, Roger Hinton Charity Trust, Cathedral Hearing, Lichfield Shrievalty Association, Lichfield St Chad’s Rotary, Cllr Richard Cox, Poquitos and David Lloyd Lichfield.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“The journey began 11 years ago with £24,000 sitting in dormant funds which was released by Lichfield District Council. This figure was match funded and since then fundraising has boosted the balance. “The capital is invested and only the interest is given out as grants to ensure that the scheme is sustainable for the future. “We Love Lichfield is like a pension scheme for the voluntary sector in Lichfield district. By raising funds for capital and giving away our interest we can keep the funding going for generations to come. “So far, we have given away over £420,000 to nearly 230 organisations – and I am delighted that we are still seeing many new applicants apply which I am delighted to say we are able to help.”

Organisations to receive grants this Christmas include:

MAMA

Kings Bromley Cricket Club

Phoenix Counselling Services

Burntwood Community Table Tennis Club

Army Welfare Service Community Support

Lichfield Greenhill Bower

Longdon Flower Club

Whittington Allotment Society

Lichfield Talking News

Better Way Recovery

Shenstone Community Library Local History Group

Stonnall Community Centre

PCC of the Ecclesiastical Parish of Chasetown

Whittington and Fisherwick Senior Citizens Christmas Party

Christ Church Primary School Association

Lichfield Arts

St Giles Church

Lichfield Friendship Centre

Spokz People CIC

Burntwood be a Friend

Whittington and Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme

For more information or to apply for a grant visit www.welovelichfield.com.