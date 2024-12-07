LICHFIELD City will welcome OJM Black Country in their latest league test.

Ivor Green’s men will return to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this afternoon (7th December) in a bid to extend their lead at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Lichfield’s gap at the top was cut to just a single point last weekend, as they lost 3-0 to Shifnal, while second-placed Brocton breezed past Studley 5-0.

However, the hosts will take confidence from their penalty shootout victory in midweek at Nuneaton Town in the league cup.

Meanwhile, the visitors go into the game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Shifnal Town and sit 10th in the division.

Kick-off is at 3pm.