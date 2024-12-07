Sign outside Lichfield City's Trade Tyre Community Stadium

LICHFIELD City will welcome OJM Black Country in their latest league test.

Ivor Green’s men will return to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this afternoon (7th December) in a bid to extend their lead at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Lichfield’s gap at the top was cut to just a single point last weekend, as they lost 3-0 to Shifnal, while second-placed Brocton breezed past Studley 5-0.

However, the hosts will take confidence from their penalty shootout victory in midweek at Nuneaton Town in the league cup.

Meanwhile, the visitors go into the game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Shifnal Town and sit 10th in the division.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

