LICHFIELD will look to keep up their unbeaten league campaign when they make the short trip to Tamworth this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens currently sit top of the table after ten wins from ten encounters so far, but they know Dronfield sit just four points behind them in second.

This afternoon’s hosts have not enjoyed quite as successful a campaign and find themselves just one spot off the foot of the division.

The 2nds will also make the journey to face Tamworth.

Kick-off for both games is at 2.15pm.