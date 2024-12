LICHFIELD City have confirmed that their home fixture against OJM Black Country is off.

The Midland Football League Premier Division side’s clash at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this afternoon (7th December) has joined fixtures across the country in falling victim to Storm Darragh.

High winds and heavy rain have seen a raft of non-league football games called off, along with the Premier League derby between Everton and Liverpool.

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.