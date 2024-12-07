PLANS to demolish 45 garages in Lichfield have been drawn up.

Housing association Bromford has put forward a planning application to Lichfield District Council to remove structures off Windmill Close.

The prefabricated concrete garages are spread across two blocks and have corrugated asbestos roofs.

A planning document from Bromford said:

“Following a review of Bromford’s garage stock, it has been determined that the area would be be better served as a parking area for local residents. “Due to their method of construction, they cannot be guaranteed to be watertight and therefore are not ideal for the storage of items.”

