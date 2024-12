YOUNGSTERS are being given the chance to hone their sporting skills at a festive camp in Lichfield.

Run by Lichfield Community Football and Sports at Rocklands School, sessions will take place on 23rd December, 30th December, 2nd January and 3rd January.

Each day runs from 8.30am to 3.30pm and costs £20.

For more details and to book, visit the Lichfield Community Football and Sports website.