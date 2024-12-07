A LICHFIELD school has hosted its annual Christmas carol service at Lichfield Cathedral.

More than 130 staff and students from King Edward VI School took part in the event.

The service was led by Revd Canon Dr Gregory Platten, Canon Chancellor, and the music department at King Edward VI School. It included readings and traditional carols.

Headteacher Cathy Forster said:

“We enjoyed welcoming current and past members of the school community to join in the festivities and celebrate Christmas at the Cathedral with a joyful and entertaining service.