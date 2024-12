THE weather has claimed its first local sporting fixtures.

Burntwood RUFC has confirmed that all three of its senior fixtures due to take place today (7th December) are off due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

The first team had been scheduled to host Newport 2nds, while the 2nds should have been heading in opposite direction to take on Newport’s 3rds.

The Burntwood 3rds home clash with Rugeley is also off.

All of the fixtures will be rearranged for a new date later in the season.