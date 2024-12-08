A FORGOTTEN bank account has given a local group for young people a boost.

More than 15 years ago a youth club in Stonnall was run by John Mason before it folded in 2011 due to a lack of support.

But his daughter Deb Orgill, who now manages local pub The Swan, received a letter from HSBC earlier this year telling her that a dormant account linked to the club and her father – who died in 2014 – had been found with more than £700 in it.

After reclaiming the money, Deb decided to donate it to 1st Stonnall Scouts, Beavers and Cubs in her dad’s memory – with the total topped up to £800 by customers at The Swan.