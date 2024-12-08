A LICHFIELD student hoping for a bright future in film-making is getting ready to embark on a new project.

Alfie Johnson, who studies at Nottingham Trent University, is planning to release an original Spider-Man fan film next summer.

He has collated a team of talented creators, from VFX artists, prop and costume designers, and a Royal University of London music production pupil to compose an orchestral score to bring his project to life.

To cover the costs of materials and collaborator expenses, the student has set up a GoFundMe campaign and is calling for the help of Midland businesses as well as individuals to support his efforts.

He said:

“For as long as I can remember, Spider-Man has been a source of inspiration,” said Alfie, who has made short films as a hobby since he was in high school. “This project is a tribute to Spider-Man and blends my favourite aspects from games, comics, and animated Spider-Man series, while offering a fresh take at the same time. “I will combine what resources I have got available mixed with what I can get from the GoFundMe campaign to provide a new unique take on Spider-Man that people haven’t seen before on the silver screen.” “I’m so excited at the prospect of working with such a talented team to make this film the best that it can be. Yes, this is my most ambitious project to date, but with community support, I can create something truly special.”

Alfie’s film, which adheres to copyright laws, will be released free online as part of his end-of-year degree production if the fundraising campaign is successful.

For more details on supporting the project visit the online fundraising page.