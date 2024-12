IMPROVEMENTS to changing facilities at Burntwood Leisure Centre could be signed off by councillors next week.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council will decide whether to approve the £50,000 upgrade at a meeting on 10th December.

A report from Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said the works would see improvements carried out on the changing rooms, as well as changes to the storeroom and “general enhancements”.